2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
25. Houston Texans - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
The Houston Texans are 8-5, lead their division heading into Week 15, and are very likely making the playoffs this year and hosting a playoff game for the second year in a row. Nonetheless, many have said that this team has disappointed this season. That kind of tells you just how well-equipped this team is for the long-term, right?
I’ll own up to it; I predicted that not only would CJ Stroud win the NFL MVP this year, but that the Texans would win the Super Bowl. I am not sure either would happen. It has been a bit of a sophomore slump for Houston in the DeMeco Ryans/CJ Stroud era.
One area that Houston is most definitely going to address this coming offseason is along the offensive line. I remember after the Kansas City Chiefs got blown out in the Super Bowl a few years ago, they totally redid their offensive line, and they have used free agency to do that.
I would think that Texans GM Nick Caserio will do the same thing; I predict that he’ll overhaul the offensive line when free agency rolls around and further bolster the trenches in the 2025 NFL Draft. In our latest mock draft, Houston takes a player along the DL in Tyleik Williams from Ohio State
26. Green Bay Packers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
At pick 26 in our NFL mock draft, the Green Bay Packers can go in a number of directions. I went with Derrick Harmon, a talented DL from Oregon. The Packers are a great team on both sides of the ball, but don’t they still feel a year away? They got swept by the Detroit Lions, the top team in the NFC.
It just seems like they’re not quite there yet, which is OK! This is only the second year of the Jordan Love era, and many of the top QBs today did not make a substantial playoff run until they were pushing 30 years old. The Packers will be fine and will need to continue drafting well. Harmon is the pick here at the bottom of the first round.