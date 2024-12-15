2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
29. Buffalo Bills - Shemar Stewart - EDGE, Texas A&M
The Buffalo Bills are now 10-3 on the season and are playing the best football they have in quite some time. The loss in Week 14 against the LA Rams was pretty brutal, as they are now two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC standing. If Buffalo wants to capture the no. 1 seed in the AFC, they’ll have to hope that KC loses two more games.
That may not happen, so this team may again have to go on the road in the playoffs. At the bottom of the first round of this mock draft, they go with Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M. The talented defensive lineman does not have the statistical production, but many have said that his tools are elite.
That was kind of the same thing that people said about Travon Walker of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it’s worked out well for them. Buffalo could go in a number of different directions with their first round pick if you ask me.
The Bills underwent a bit of a roster retooling this past offseason, and many said that this team was not going to be as good as we think. They proved a lot of us wrong.
30. Philadelphia Eagles - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
How about the Philadelphia Eagles? They have now won nine games in a row and are 11-2 on the season. About two months ago, this team was 2-2, and many of us were wondering if Nick Sirianni was on the hot seat, and for all of the criticism that comes his way, the guy just wins, and wins a lot.
The Eagles defense has really taken strides during their win streak. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is hitting his stride as well, as his group is playing their tails off. They take Jihaad Campbell in the first round of this NFL mock draft, giving Fangio a patroller for the middle of his unit.
The cool thing here is that Fangio probably does not leave for a head coaching job, as he probably isn’t going to get another one, so this Eagles D is going to be in good hands for a while.