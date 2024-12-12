NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 quarterbacks entering Week 15
The top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL have definitely changed from week to week. Let's power-rank them approaching Week 15. Some of the top QBs in the NFL are also right in the mix in the NFL MVP race as well.
It'll be interesting to see how that race shakes out down the stretch, especially considering that it's turned into a QB award at this point. We're now getting into Week 15 of the season, so more playoff-clinching scenarios will happen, and this final month of the regular season gets us situated for the playoffs.
We have power-ranked the top-10 QBs in the NFL weekly. Let's get into our Week 15 rankings.
NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 quarterbacks entering Week 15
10. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Let's give credit where it's due; Russell Wilson is playing good football for the Pittsburgh Steelers and has unlocked a different element for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. Wilson rises up to no. 10 in our latest quarterback power rankings. He's lost just one game as the starter, and was going to be the starter from Week 1 on, but that calf injury kept him on the sideline.
At this point, it's fair to wonder if it's only a matter of time before Wilson and the Steelers agree to some sort of contract extension. While that may not be a great move considering his age, the team may also have no choice. I could see a two or three-year extension pushing $40 million per year for Wilson.
He's probably earned some type of pay raise, and he's now creeping up our QB power rankings.
9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes has most definitely cleaned up the interceptions as of late, and the Kansas City Chiefs just keep finding ways to win games. This team has definitely been more lucky than good at times, but a win is the same in the win column no matter how crazy it seems on the field. Right now, they just need to make sure they finish with a better record than the Buffalo Bills if they hope to secure the no. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
And with Mahomes playing more efficient football as of late, that is very likely. Mahomes is no. 9 in our latest QB power rankings. He'll likely enter into a tier of his own when the playoffs roll around, so it may be likely that the Chiefs are again in the Super Bowl in February.