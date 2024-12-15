2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
The Kansas City Chiefs are two-time defending Super Bowl champions and are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. There is a reason why it’s never been done before, and with the way the Chiefs have won games this year, I am not sure they have ‘it’ this year.
I could be wrong; as you could easily argue that they’re 12-1 despite being a great team. And we have all seen Patrick Mahomes turn it on in the playoffs. They’re likely making the conference championship game at least, right?
It’s likely, but one area they could improve in 2025 is at the left tackle spot and in the secondary. I went with safety Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina. KC will give up a good bit of yards through the air, and their secondary is clearly not as good as it has been in previous years, so this is a logical position for me.
However, you could argue that they take an OT at this point, as they have had success developing mid and late-round defensive backs in prior years. Perhaps losing L’Jarius Sneed is having more of an impact than they thought.
32. Detroit Lions - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
At pick 32 to close out our latest NFL mock draft, the Detroit Lions take Landon Jackson, an EDGE from Arkansas. The Lions tragically lost stud defensive end Aidan Hutchinson earlier this year, and there are rumors that Hutchinson could be back very late in the season.
The Lions have taken some time to get their defense right, and despite all of their injuries to that unit this year, it’s a top-5 unit in football. I would continue making a strength a strength, so Lions GM Brad Holmes, who is the best in the business at what he does, takes a defensive lineman in the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There you have it, our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft.