NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top games on the Week 15 slate
Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season is now upon us, so let's power-rank the top games on the coming slate of intense NFL action. More playoff-clinching scenarios can pop up in Week 15, so over these last four weeks of the season, some of these games are going to be wildly intense.
Playoffs are at stake for many teams, and you should not be surprised to know that the best games of the Week 15 slate all do have some playoff implications. We've got a ton of intense, competitive action on the schedule.
Let's power-rank the top games for Week 15.
4. Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, 8:15 PM
The Los Angeles Rams began the 2024 NFL Season 1-4, primarily due to injuries, and they're now 7-6 on the season. The San Francisco 49ers are right behind them at 6-7 after a win over the Chicago Bears. While the 49ers do not feel like they're a playoff team, it's an NFC West divisional matchup, so this game could end up being very close.
The LA Rams beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, so they've likely got a ton of confidence coming into this one, and to me, this feels like one of those 27-23, 27-24 type of games.
3. Green Bay Packers @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 8:20 PM
Quietly setting up to be a very good game, the Seattle Seahawks have now won four games in a row and sit at 8-5 on the year, looking to clinch the NFC West. The Green Bay Packers are 9-4 but are third in the NFC North. Green Bay is the better team, but this game being in Seattle is going to level the playing field a bit.
This game could actually end up being one of the Wild Card matchups as well depending on how the NFC seeding shakes out down the stretch. The Seahawks are frisky, and the Packers are approaching juggernaut status.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, 4:25 PM
In a battle of Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in Philadelphia to face the Eagles. Both teams have double-digit wins and are riding high. The Eagles are the better team and do just about everything a little bit better than the Steelers, but you just never know.
The Eagles did kind of have a stinker against the Carolina Panthers, so with the Eagles, you never really know what you're going to get. Pittsburgh comes into this game at 10-3, and Philly comes into this game at 11-2.
1. Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions, Sunday, 4:25 PM
This was obvious, right? Arguably the two best teams in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills are coming off of a pretty ugly loss against the Los Angeles Rams, and as we have seen in recent years, there may not be a more dangerous team in the NFL than the Bills off of a loss.
The Detroit Lions are 12-1, have won 11 games in a row, are banged up, but keep winning. This figures to be one of the best games of the 2024 NFL Season, and if Buffalo wants that top seed in the AFC, they'll probably need to win-out, so this game should be played like a must-win for them.