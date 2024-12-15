2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
3. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The New England Patriots have their franchise QB in Drake Maye if you ask me. Maye is on perhaps the worst offensive personnel group in the NFL. The Pats have a horrific offensive line and no one viable at WR.
Hunter Henry is a good tight end, but that's about it. However, in the NFL, teams are built from the inside, out, so the team needs to focus on fixing their offensive line this coming offseason. The one tried-and-true way to do this the right way is to build through the NFL Draft.
Will Campbell heads to New England in this 2025 NFL mock draft. Some have said that Campbell may have to kick inside at the NFL level, but he's the best LT prospect in the NFL Draft, so it's likely that he can make it as a tackle in the NFL.
Drake Maye needs a blindside protector that won't get him killed. De-facto GM Eliot Wolf will have a ton of cap space to sign free agents to fix the WR and OL rooms, but it's also imperative that he gets some prospects at each position in the NFL Draft as well. Campbell seems to be a safe pick for the Pats with the third overall selection.
4. Chicago Bears (via CAR) - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Trade! The Chicago Bears trade up a few slots with the Carolina Panthers and take Abdul Carter from Penn State with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Bears have a solid roster if you ask me and would be in the Wild Card chase if they had a competent coaching staff.
The right hire for the Bears in 2025 and beyond is Mike Vrabel. The Bears have to make sure that gets done somehow, as Matt Eberflus' incompetence cost the Bears several games this year and got him fired. Chicago could benefit from bolstering their defensive line to continue to build around their young defensive tackles and Montez Sweat.
It would not shock me if Chicago also tried to bring along some OL help as well.