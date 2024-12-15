2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
15. Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
This feels like a logical pick for the Indianapolis Colts. At wide receiver, Indy deploys Michael Pittman Jr, Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. At RB, they have Jonathan Taylor, and they've got a rock-solid offensive line as well. Offensively, they are close. They're missing a TE, which is great, because the 2025 NFL Draft is deep at that position.
They're also missing a franchise QB, but I guess we'll now at some point if the answer there is Anthony Richardson, who has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this year. The Colts are not all that far away. Defensively, they do need help at both safety and CB, so that is another position of need they must address. However, it'd be hard to pass up Colston Loveland in the 2025 NFL Draft.
If you ask me, I am not 100% sold on the idea that GM Chris Ballard is again going to remain in Indy in 2025, as it's taken them a long time to find their footing after the unexpected retirement of Andrew Luck, and he may have missed big-time on Richardson.
In either instance, we'll mock Colston Loveland to the Colts at pick 15.
16. Atlanta Falcons - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Atlanta Falcons defense is horrific. It stinks! The team must rebuild this unit in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Malaki Starks may be the next great safety in the NFL. At safety right now, the Falcons are rocking with two veterans in Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons, but the entire secondary is to blame here.
Falcons GM Terry Fontenot is probably on the hot seat, but even if they bring in a new GM, the defense needs some young talent in the worst way, so taking a DB like Starks makes a ton of sense if you ask me. Could 2025 bring a new front office, new starting QB, and new defensive players?