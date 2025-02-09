The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, so let's roll out our latest mock draft, which is three rounds long and contains some big trades. It will be quite interesting to see what happens at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft especially, as this class just does not have a lot of high-end talent.

The teams who are in need of a franchise QB probably should have gotten one in the 2024 NFL Draft, where a whopping six passers went inside the top 12 picks. The 2025 NFL Draft just does not provide nearly the amount of talent at QB.

And the best player in the NFL Draft class might just be a defensive player, so the offensive side of the ball may not be that strong. Let's dive into our latest NFL Mock Draft. It's three rounds long and has some massive trades.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Tennessee Titans kick off the 2025 NFL Draft with selecting Abdul Carter from Penn State. It’s a good move for the Titans, as there is not a clear-cut QB who is worthy of the first overall pick. New Titans’ GM Mike Borgonzi has to be careful here, as this is him laying the groundwork of his tenure.

Making the wrong selection could backfire in a huge way, so it should come as no surprise that Carter is the pick. He is the best overall player in the NFL Draft and obviously the best defensive prospect as well. The bigger question is if the Titans will address the QB position further on in this mock draft?

2. Las Vegas Raiders (via CLE) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Trade! The first big-time trade of the 2025 NFL Draft sees the Las Vegas Raiders jumping a few teams to take Shedeur Sanders, the QB from Colorado. Whether you agree with it or not, Sanders is likely going no lower than pick two or three, honestly.

He is arguably the best QB in a weaker class, and for the teams that do need a franchise passer, they may truly have to settle for someone. Sanders is quite accurate and he’s very good from inside the pocket, so he does have some positive, NFL-caliber trades that the Raiders can develop.