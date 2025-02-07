2025 NFL Draft: 3 ridiculous trades that could turn the draft upside down

The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner. Let's cook up three insane trades that could turn the draft upside down. Even over the past couple of days, there have been some insane storylines developing. Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, and Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is very likely getting traded as well.

This should make for a fun offseason. The 2025 NFL Free Agency period opens up in mid-March, so we've got just over a month left before the fun officially begins. Until then, rumors will fly all over the place, but we may get some decent clarity on some of the major moves that could go down.

Let's pivot to the 2025 NFL Draft and cook up three insane trades that could turn the draft upside down.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 trades that could turn the draft upside down

Las Vegas Raiders trade up to pick no. 1

The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback, and that much is true. The top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft are Shedeur Sanders from Colorado and Cam Ward from Miami (FL). Neither QB seems worthy of the first overall pick, but since they play QB, there is a shot that one of them will hear their named called very early.

With the Raiders having hired Pete Carroll to be their head coach, it's a new era. Carroll is well into his 70s, so he may only coach the team for a few seasons. Nonetheless, the Raiders should have enough time with Carroll to turn the franchise around.

And a potential trade to the first overall pick would be insane. They would be guaranteed to get the QB of their choice and could potentially set their franchise up for the long-term.

Colts send 14th overall pick to Rams for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams are going to be trading Cooper Kupp at some point. Well, Matthew Stafford's status could also be up in the air a bit as well:

.@AlbertBreer doesn't understand why no one is talking about the fact that Matthew Stafford could be available this offseason pic.twitter.com/iyMrNok7HH — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 5, 2025

If the Kupp-trade news has upset Matthew Stafford, you have to wonder if their QB is going to want out at some point. The Rams and Stafford actually do not seem to have a great relationship based on what Albert Breer said in this clip.

I could see a scenario where the Rams continue their youth movement and reset at WR and QB. This could lead to them getting a good bit of compensation from Stafford and Kupp trades. They send Stafford to the AFC in this trade proposal, and the veteran QB heads to another dome to play for the QB-needy Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts do not have a franchise QB on the roster but do have a plenty strong enough team to compete for the AFC South title with the right quarterback. Matthew Stafford could be a nice two or three-year solution for Indy, and perhaps it'll cost the Colts' 14th overall pick.

Myles Garrett to the Arizona Cardinals for pick 16 plus more

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns has also requested a trade, so it will be interesting to see where Garrett ends up if the Browns even consider this move. Honestly, they should - Garrett is still in his prime years and could net the Browns a first-round pick plus more.

The Arizona Cardinals are a team that doubled their win total from 2023 into 2024 and are close. They have a lot in place at the moment but are missing some juice up front. The Cards sending pick 16 plus more capital could allow the Browns to reset along the defensive front and would give Garrett a great chance to succeed for the final years of his NFL career.

It would be an interesting move, and I am not sure many people would peg the Cardinals as the team to be in on this, but you have to wonder if them just having a better pass rush would be enough for at least one more win into 2025..