2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Jay Glazer recently said that the Pittsburgh Steelers are probably not going to bring Russell Wilson back in the 2025 NFL Season. That is indeed the right move, so Pittsburgh may go into the offseason with a need at the position. They could bring Justin Fields back and start the former Bears’ QB, but he isn’t a franchise passer, so I am not sure what the Steelers would be trying to accomplish with Fields under center.

One thing is clear, though; the Steelers do need another wide receiver. Heck, they might need multiple new bodies at that position, as George Pickens seems to be on thin ice. I went with Luther Burden III from Missouri, who is very good with the ball in his hands.

The Steelers have always been a team that knows how to draft and develop wide receivers, so perhaps this is an indication that Burden ends up being a hit at the position.

Until Pittsburgh can get with the program at quarterback, they won’t take the next step. Could Justin Fields be throwing to Luther Burden III in 2025 and beyond in Pittsburgh?

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Los Angeles Chargers broke out in 2024 and went 11-6 in the regular season in the first year of the Jim Harbaugh era. It’s clear, though, that the Chargers were playing with a bit of house money this past season. They do need a couple more weapons on offense and could revamp their pass rush on defense.

Matthew Golden is one of the more well-rounded players at WR in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and he could slide right into the offense to form a nice duo with Ladd McConkey, the Chargers’ stud rookie WR from the 2024 NFL Draft.

LA could also use some more juice at tight end and could use some cornerback help as well. With how quickly the front office and coaching staff figured this thing out, there is a ton of reason to believe that they’ll be able to shore up the remaining roster needs heading into the 2025 NFL Season.

Matthew Golden to the Chargers at pick 22 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.