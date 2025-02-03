The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and this mock draft features an unexpected QB sneaking into the first round. The Senior Bowl has brought some interesting storylines forward here as we progress into Super Bowl 59. After the Super Bowl, we'll see things like free agency, the scouting combine, perhaps some major trades, and the 2025 NFL Draft.

The main issue with this class is that it is not nearly as strong at the QB position as the 2024 NFL Draft was, and that could be a huge issue for some QB-needy teams, who really should have taken a passer last year.

Well, you can't undo the past, so here we are. The 2025 NFL Draft also does not have the high-end talent that was present in the 2024 NFL Draft, so a rebuilding team in general may have a hard time here. Let's dive into our latest NFL mock draft where an unexpected QB sneaks into the first round.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Unexpected quarterback sneaks into the first round

1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

It feels like this is the way things are going to go for the Tennessee Titans. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are not special prospects, so there is no use in them overdrafting either. The Titans take Abdul Carter from Penn State instead.

2. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Cleveland Browns also do not like Sanders or Ward at pick no. 2 so they take Mason Graham from Michigan, who is the best defensive tackle prospect in a very deep class.

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The first quarterback of our latest mock draft comes off the board here at pick no. 3, and it seems like Shedeur Sanders would get his wish if he got to play with Malik Nabers and the New York Giants.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots have to get more protection for Drake Maye, so they grab the best OT prospect in the class and snag Will Campbell from LSU at pick four in this NFL mock draft.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen to be their new head coach, and part of me thinks Coen would endorse the idea of Travis Hunter playing both sides of the ball within reason. Hunter heads to Florida here.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward is able to drop all the way to pick no. 6, so the Las Vegas Raiders, who have hired Chip Kelly to be their offensive coordinator, grab Cam Ward and perhaps want to bring in a bridge QB for a year as well. The Raiders might honestly be building something.

7. New York Jets - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The New York Jets hired another former defensive coordinator to be their head coach, so it should be no surprise that they are taking a pass rusher with their first-round pick. Mykel Williams gets to play for Aaron Glenn.

8. Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Carolina Panthers have to get another viable weapon for Bryce Young, and Tetairoa McMillan is sitting right there at pick eight. It's a no-brainer move for GM Dan Morgan in his second year on the job.