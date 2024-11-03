2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two round mock draft with insane trades
We've got another mock draft cooked up, and this one is two rounds long and has some insane trades included. It's becoming abundantly clear which teams are needing to use the 2025 NFL Draft to rebuild their QB. As you can guess, the worst teams in the NFL all have at least one thing in common; their QB play is bottom of the league.
That's simply how the NFL works nowadays, so even though this quarterback class is projected to be a bit weaker than 2024's, I would still expects a ton of QBs to come off the board. There also isn't quite as much talent on offense in the 2025 NFL Draft class as there was in 2024. For teams who do need to rebuild their offense, they may be in a bad spot overall.
Well, we whipped up yet another NFL mock draft. This one is two rounds long and includes trades.
1. Carolina Panthers - Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
This pick should not be a shock. Cameron Ward seems to be on pace to be the first or second QB taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s playing out of his mind for Miami and is someone that one of the top teams picking in the NFL Draft may have their eyes on. The Carolina Panthers may be the worst and most dysfunctional franchise in the NFL at the moment.
They do have some pieces here and there but are obviously missing the franchise QB and shouldn’t try to make it work with Bryce Young. Sure, Young doesn’t have control of what players are brought in and the poor ownership, but Young can’t play. He just can’t if we’re being honest, so it’s time for the Panthers to make a move like this.
2. Tennessee Titans - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Tennessee Titans are flat-out awful and need to reset at QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, they take Shedeur Sanders, who some may consider to be the best QB in the nation. And honestly, he just might be. I understand that some may not think highly of him due to the unnecessary attention and drama that comes their way, but Sanders is legit.
He’s not going to create a ton out of structure, but he’s very good from the pocket, which is a huge quality to be an NFL QB.