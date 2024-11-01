NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 quarterbacks ahead of Week 9
Week 9 of the 2024 NFL Season is now upon us. Let's power rank the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the new week. The Houston Texans and New York Jets get us kicked off for Week 9. The NFL Trade Deadline immediately follows Week 9.
There will surely be more moves made. Some teams have already added players to help out their QBs this year. Other teams will begin to sell-off more players as they build for the future. As we have done every week thus far, we've power ranked the top-10 QBs in the NFL ahead of Week 9.
10. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
CJ Stroud hasn't been quite as efficient this year as he was in 2023, but he and the Houston Texans are making it work. They've been quite banged up this year, but have managed to get out to a 6-2 start and now have a three-game lead in the AFC South. They swept the Indianapolis Colts and are in the driver's seat to again win the AFC South.
Stroud is a superstar QB but has not been uber-efficient this year.
9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray is quietly playing very good football and now has the Arizona Cardinals at 4-4 on the season and first in the NFC West. Murray is one of the best QBs in the NFL and is one of the few true dual-threat passers this league has to offer. I can't lie, I'm rooting hard for this team in the 2024 NFL Season.
8. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Let's lay this out; Hail Mary's are mostly a fluke, so it's not like Jayden Daniels has this magical Hail Mary formula up his sleeve. However, he's still played extremely efficient football this year, and that's even by the standards of the established QBs in the NFL. He's no. 7 in our power rankings ahead of Week 9
7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love needs to quit throwing interceptions. He's thrown nine this year, but he does have 15 touchdown passes on the season and has been a driving force in the Green Bay Packers getting to 6-2. They're still very much in the NFC North race and have a huge game in Week 9, as they host the Detroit Lions. Love is turning into a superstar before our very eyes.
6. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins is playing out of his mind for the Atlanta Falcons this year. The Falcons are now 5-3 and have swept the biggest threat to them in the NFC South. Atlanta should cruise to the NFC South title, which guarantees them a top-4 seed in the playoffs and at least one home playoff game.
Cousins is much closer to 40 than 30 but is still playing at an extremely high level in 2024.
5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
It's hard to not take note of what Jared Goff has done in the 2024 NFL Season. The Detroit Lions are 6-1, and Goff has thrown 13 touchdowns against four interceptions. He's also completing a whopping 74.1% of his passes. Goff was basically thrown away by the Los Angeles Rams organization and has totally reinvented himself as an elite QB with the Detroit Lions.
4. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield leads the NFL with 21 touchdown passes but also leads the NFL with nine interceptions. He's playing out of his mind for the most part and is on pace for over 40 touchdown passes this year.
Mayfield has seemed to have found a long-term home in Tampa Bay, but being down both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is a huge blow to the Bucs now slim chances to win the NFC South.
3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow can't do it all, folks! The Cincinnati Bengals defense is bad, but Burrow and the offense are still elite. It's really this simple. I'm not sure if the Bengals will be able to do enough to make the postseason as a Wild Card. There doesn't seem to be any indication that they want to buy at the NFL Trade Deadline, so the team may have to just make it work with what they have at this point.
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen has thrown one interception this year, which is just incredibly impressive. He's playing the best football of his career and has his Buffalo Bills team at 6-2. The rest of the AFC East combined has six wins, so it's going to be yet another division title for Josh Allen and the Bills.
He's right in the MVP mix this year as well.
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Rushing toward his third MVP and second in a row, there has been no better QB in the NFL this season than Lamar Jackson, period, and I am not sure how it could be a slight discussion. Jackson is throwing the ball more efficiently in 2024 than he ever has and is still an elite threat with his legs.
The Ravens are 5-3 on the season and host the Denver Broncos in Week 9. They should be able to win that game, but they do currently trail the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.