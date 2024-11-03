2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two round mock draft with insane trades
23. Baltimore Ravens - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Baltimore Ravens have had a shaky passing defense for a little while now. It’s a been odd, honestly, as they have some great players on the backend. The Ravens do have a good enough roster to take a lesser-thought-of position like safety in the first round. I mean, they took Kyle Hamilton in the first round a few years ago, and he’s turned out to be quite good.
The Ravens just haven’t been able to get over the hump in the postseason with Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh. As time goes on, you just have to wonder if the Ravens will ever be able to win a Super Bowl with the Jackson/Harbaugh duo.
Until further notice, they will hold firm and continue to try and build the rest roster possible with the current set up they have. Malaki Starks is a safety from Georgia, so it’s yet another first-round defensive player who played for the Bulldogs.
Georgia has had an insane track record in recent years with defensive players getting taken in the first round, and Starks can continue that.
24. Philadelphia Eagles - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to continue to bolster their offense. For years now, Philly has had one of the best offensive lines in football and have also had a top WR duo in the NFL with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Well, at some point, Brown and Smith won’t be together in Philly.
Cap situations can change and players get old. It’s not that Philly is going to blow anything up anytime soon, but it’s clear that they are still kind of hurting for a WR3. Eagles GM Howie Roseman is flat-out insane at his job, so it’s not going to be a shock to see him take a player like Isaiah Bond, a wide receiver from Texas.
Roseman has always been a forward-thinking GM, so a pick like this would not at all surprise me.