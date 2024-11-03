2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two round mock draft with insane trades
25. Minnesota Vikings - Shavon Revel Jr, CB, East Carolina
The Minnesota Vikings have a very good defense. Their pass rush is among the best in the NFL, but their main issue is that they don’t have good enough CB play to match the elite pass rush. This is actually a huge reason why the Denver Broncos have the best defense in the NFL.
Not only do they have a fierce pass rush, but their secondary is very good, so both units work together. The Vikes need to bring in a notable starter to shore-up their CB room, so I went with Shavon Revel Jr from East Carolina, who did tear his ACL a while ago.
Revel could be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, and perhaps the Vikings could get Revel a bit later if the injury takes his draft stock down.
26. Buffalo Bills - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Buffalo Bills drafted Keon Coleman in the 2024 NFL Draft. It seemed to garner mixed reviews, but Coleman has played quite well this season. However, Buffalo still felt like they needed to make another move at wide receiver.
They recently traded for Amari Cooper who was formerly on the Cleveland Browns. Well, could Buffalo again dip into the WR draft class in 2025? Why not. In this NFL mock draft, we have the Bills taking Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State.
Ohio State has had huge recent success of receivers making it big in the NFL. A few names that come to mind are Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Terry McLaurin. Egbuka could fall right in line with those guys and end up carving out a productive NFL career, especially if he gets to catch passes from Josh Allen.
Josh Allen has thrown just one interception this season and might just be the favorite to win the NFL MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season.