2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two round mock draft with insane trades
Round 2 - Analysis of Key Picks
33. Chicago Bears - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
The Chicago Bears take another clear step to build around Caleb Williams and take tackle Cameron Williams from Texas. The Bears offensive line has not been great in 2024, so it could be a priority in 2025.
34. Tennessee Titans - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
35. New York Jets - Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi
In the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Jets do not take a QB and instead elect to bolster their defense line with Walter Nolen from Mississippi. They may be headed toward another year with Aaron Rodgers.
36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jonah Savaiinaea, iOL, Arizona
37. New Orleans Saints - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Maybe a bit of an over-draft by the New Orleans Saints, Drew Allar from Penn State at least gives the team another young QB option with the chance to develop into a long-term player. Spencer Rattler and Allar could battle it out for the Saints QB1 job in 2025.
38. New England Patriots (via LV) - Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
The Patriots trading down with the Las Vegas Raiders has still allowed them to draft key players. They take Wyatt Millum from Penn State and take yet another huge step to building around Drake Maye for the long-term.
39. Cleveland Browns - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
40. New York Giants - Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
41. New England Patriots - LT Overton, DL, Alabama
42. Miami Dolphins - Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
43. Cincinnati Bengals - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Mississippi
44. Dallas Cowboys - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio Sate
45. Carolina Panthers - Tre Harris, WR, Mississippi
With Cameron Ward now the new QB in town, the Carolina Panthers take a WR in Tre Harris in the second round. With Harris and Xavier Legette as the two younger players in this room, the Panthers may not be super far away from competing if Ward ends up being a legit player.
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State
47. Seattle Seahawks - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
48. San Francisco 49ers - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
49. Indianapolis Colts - Jaxon Dart, QB, Mississippi
The Indianapolis Colts decision to bench QB Anthony Richardson was an odd one if they don't plan on going back to him. Richardson was and is a prospect and needs time to develop. Well, the Colts take Jaxon Dart in the second round of this NFL mock draft and hope that he can end their QB carousel.
50. Chicago Bears - Donovan Jackson, iOL, Ohio State
51. Arizona Cardinals - Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
52. Los Angeles Chargers - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
53. Denver Broncos - Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
The Denver Broncos have taken RB Ashton Jeanty and WR Evan Stewart in this mock draft so far. It's clear that this team is trying to go all-in and make it work with Bo Nix, who has looked quite good over the last month.
54. Baltimore Ravens - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
55. Atlanta Falcons - Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
56. Philadelphia Eagles - Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
57. Buffalo Bills - Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
58. Pittsburgh Steelers - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
59. Green Bay Packers - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
60. Buffalo Bills - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
61. Houston Texans - Tate Ratledge, iOL, Georgia
63. Detroit Lions - TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina
64. Dallas Cowboys (via KC) - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
With the Dallas Cowboys trading down in this mock draft, they are able to come away with some extra picks, so they'll use one of those picks to take Blake Miller, a tackle from Clemson in their quest to quickly rebuild around Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
There you have it, folks, our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft.