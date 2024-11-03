2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two round mock draft with insane trades
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Oh boy, what has happened to the Jacksonville Jaguars? They are 2-6 through eight games for the second time in three years. It’s not clear if Doug Pederson will be able to survive this year, but the last time this team started 2-6, they ended up going 9-8 and winning the AFC South.
The Jags are far too talented to be this bad, and with a ton of tough opponents still remaining on their schedule, an in-season firing could be on the horizon. One area that the Jags need to get better is in the secondary. Will Johnson from Michigan is probably going to be the first CB taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Jaguars would benefit from taking Johnson. This team also needs some help along the offensive line, but this OL class is not all that great, so they opt to draft a better prospect and take Johnson. It would not shock me to see the Jags clean house with the coaching staff and the front office this coming offseason.
6. New Orleans Saints - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Can the New Orleans Saints please just rebuild the right way? This team should be in the business of selling players at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline, but as we creep closer toward it, the Saints haven’t done much of it. The team’s cap situation in 2025 is again going to be brutal, and the one way out of that is to draft good, young players and to shed some veteran contracts.
Saints GM Mickey Loomis keeps running the tab up, but perhaps if the Saints are picking this high in the 2025 NFL Draft, they may have already begun to rebuild. The Saints take defensive tackle Mason Graham from Michigan and begin rebuilding the trenches with young players.