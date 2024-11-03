2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two round mock draft with insane trades
7. New England Patriots (via LV) - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The New England Patriots traded down a few slots with the Las Vegas Raiders but still were able to land one of the best OL prospects in this year’s class. So in this mock draft, it ends up being a win-win scenario for New England. The Pats took Drake Maye at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, and Maye has shown some stuff in his limited action in 2024.
The priority next offseason should be to build around Maye as much as possible, and Will Campbell could be their future left tackle or even kick inside to guard. Some have profiled Campbell as a guard at the next level, but even if that comes true, the Patriots still have a first-round need for someone like Campbell.
The Patriots cannot get caught up in fielding a bad offensive line for Drake Maye in 2025. His second season in the NFL could be where he begins to put it all together, and having a stout OL is going to be huge for his development. A tackle prospect has to be the pick here before a wide receiver.
8. Los Angeles Rams (via CLE) - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Trade! Somehow, the Los Angeles Rams are able to trade up with the Cleveland Browns and take Quinn Ewers from Texas. While Rams QB Matthew Stafford is still playing well, he’s also 36 years old and clearly approaching the last couple years of his NFL career. When the Rams swung the trade for Stafford back in 2021, the goal was to win the Super Bowl, and they did that in year one.
The team needs to have a tough conversation with themselves this coming offseason and accept that they need to rebuild for the future. Even if Stafford is still playing well, taking someone like Ewers could help them quickly turn the page for whenever they decide that Matthew Stafford isn’t going to be their QB anymore.
Rams GM Les Snead was able to hit on Jared Goff years ago. Could Quinn Ewers be the next one?