2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
41. Chicago Bears - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
With their second pick in a row, the Bears now take another weapon for Caleb Williams and take Kaleb Johnson from Iowa. Johnson has rushed for over 1,500 yards this season for the Iowa Hawkeyes. And when a team does have an encouraging QB still on their rookie deal, it's good practice for them to load up the roster on both sides of the ball.
It would not shock me to also see Chicago being aggressive in free agency. Say what you want about how the Bears Week 13 game ended; Caleb Williams is a very talented player and is clearly someone who can develop in a huge way. There isn't any reason to not give him another weapon if you ask me.
42. Cincinnati Bengals - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
With Ashton Jeanty in the first round and now Elic Ayomanor in the second round, the Cincinnati Bengals are not going away from what they do best. The team must address their defense at some point, but that could be what their free agency period is for. You have to wonder if the Bengals will ever shed that label of being a cheap franchise.
With the possibility that Tee Higgins departs in free agency this coming offseason, Cincy takes Ayomanor to hopefully fill the void, but they are not out of the woods entirely with their WR room, as Ja'Marr Chase also needs an extension.
43. New Orleans Saints - Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
The New Orleans Saints traded Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders, so this team could take a CB to fill that void. They took Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and in this NFL mock draft, they double-down on the position yet again and take Tacario Davis from Arizona.
44. Indianapolis Colts - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
The Indianapolis Colts struggle to stop the run and simply need to get more stout along the defensive front, so it should come as no surprise that they could take a pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft. It seems like Colts GM Chris Ballard is always taking a swing at a player who can rush the passer, and his latest swing in LT Overton from Alabama.