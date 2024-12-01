2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
45. Dallas Cowboys - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
It should come as no surprise that the Dallas Cowboys take a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. This team is pretty bad overall, but one area that they truly need help is at WR and RB. We mocked them Tetairoa McMillan in the first round, and will mock them Quinshon Judkins in the second round.
While Dallas coud also use some OL help, Jerry Jones can't help himself. It'll be interesting to see just how efficient Dak Prescott is upon his return from a pretty major hamstring injury that requires surgery and a months-long recovery.
The Cowboys are trying to make life easier for Prescott and give him a WR in the first round and Judkins in the second round.
46. Miami Dolphins - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
The Dolphins are continuing to beef up their trenches. Deone Walker is the pick in the second round of this 2025 NFL mock draft. Miami simply has to figure out how to win in the cold, period. If it's a head coach or QB issue, they may have to make some major changes, but you can't deny that they Tua Tagovailoa is healthy and on the field, Miami does win games.
Perhaps Deone Walker gives this defense more security up front in 2025 and beyond.
47. Carolina Panthers - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
The Carolina Panthers take Donovan Jackson from Ohio State in the second round of this NFL mock draft. Abdul Carter was their first pick, and they continue their trend of adding to the trenches here with Jackson. In this mock draft, it does become more likely that the team gives Bryce Young a third year to prove that he is an NFL-caliber, franchise QB.
48. San Francisco 49ers - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The San Francisco 49ers could lose Dre Greenlaw in free agency this coming offseason, and this franchise has been know to have top play at the ILB spot. Fred Warner is still in the picture, but while they let Greenlaw test the market and likely sign with a new team, they take Jihaad Campbell from Alabama to pair him with Warner.
The defense also does need some help, as that unit just isn't what it used to be. It's been all defense for the Niners this far in this 2025 NFL mock draft.