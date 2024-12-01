2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
9. Chicago Bears - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
The Chicago Bears have now fired their head coach and offensive coordinator that they had to begin the 2024 NFL Season. It has been yet another season to forget for the Bears, who found another way to lose, and this time lost to the Detroit Lions in hysterical fashion on Thanksgiving. They are again set to pick ninth in the first round if this NFL Draft order holds.
And it would be wise for Ryan Poles to invest a little bit more into the offensive line. Taking Kelvin Banks, the stud tackle from Texas, may do more good for Caleb Williams than yet another wide receiver. The trenches feel like the way to go.
10. New Orleans Saints - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
It's hard to say if the New Orleans Saints will actually embrace the rebuild they have needed for years now. The team did trade Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders, so perhaps there is a big rebuild on the horizon.
The Saints take Mykel Williams from Georgia in the first round of this NFL mock draft. It would be wise to try and replace the production that they are no longer getting from long-time DL, Cam Jordan. New Orleans takes a pass rusher here with the 10th overall pick.
11. Cincinnati Bengals - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
How about some fireworks? The Cincinnati Bengals practically gave away Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans last offseason, and that has definitely turned out to be a pretty iffy move. Well, the Bengals could take the best RB in college football in Ashton Jeanty, who could win the Heisman Trophy this season.
The Bengals need some help defensively, but I guess Duke Tobin can't help himself here! Jeanty on the Bengals would unlock another element for this offense.
12. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
The Miami Dolphins still can't win games in the cold, folks! I have no idea how this team figures out how to, but I guess getting stronger in the trenches is the way to go...?
Tyler Booker from Alabama is the pick here for the Dolphins as they look to try and take that next step in 2025 and beyond.