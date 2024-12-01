2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
29. Philadelphia Eagles - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be hitting their stride here. They have now won seven games in a row after a pretty rocky 2-2 start. Both sides of the ball are operating at a high level, and this Eagles team does feel a lot closer to their 2022 selves than their 2023 version. Well, Philly could look to shore up the middle of their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft, and we all know that Eagles GM Howie Roseman loves his defensive players to come from Georgia.
Doesn't this just feel like the right pick for the Eagles? It fills a need and would not come as a shock at all. Roseman is actually kind of predictable when you think about it.
30. Buffalo Bills - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
The Buffalo Bills are enjoying the best year of the Josh Allen era thus far, and it also happens to be the first season without Stefon Diggs in the picture. You have to wonder if that is a coincidence or not. Buffalo could most definitely use another wide receiver, so in this NFL mock draft here at pick 30, I sent them Tre Harris from Ole Miss. He and Keon Coleman could be the next great WR duo in the NFL.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green
Harold Fannin Jr may have some big shoes to fill in Kansas City, and it's clear by watching this team that they need to add more playmaker. Sure, Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown are hurt, but Travis Kelce is clearly not his old self, so whether it's a WR or TE, GM Brett Veach has to get someone on this roster.
32. Detroit Lions - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
The Detroit Lions are the best team in football if you ask me. And there isn't some secret here. Their offensive line is the best and strongest part of their roster. Lions GM Brad Holmes has done a nice job turning that unit into the best in football, so there is no need for him to go against what has worked for him before.
At the bottom of the first round, he'll actually turn his attention to the defensive side of the ball and try to get this defensive lined shored up. The entire Lions defense has been dealing with a ton of injuries this season, so perhaps adding Landon Jackson can help out the entire unit.