2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with shocking top-10 shift

The first couple of waves of 2025 NFL Free Agency have come and gone, and all 32 teams still shockingly own their first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. That makes for a much more fun 2025 NFL mock draft experience, because everybody has a seat at the table.

And this year’s incoming crop of rookies will be an absolute blast to evaluate because there are so many different players who can help a wide variety of teams. That will make for an extremely unpredictable weekend of NFL Draft festivities in late April.

In this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, we’re taking a look at a scenario in which Travis Hunter falls further than normal, running backs are flying off the board in the first two rounds, and the depth of the defensive linemen/pass rushers in this class flexes in a big way. Who does your favorite team come away with?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Jets, Panthers make shocking picks in top 10

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

At this point of the offseason, the Tennessee Titans haven’t really brought in any viable alternatives to whoever they might pick at #1 overall in free agency or through a trade. They’ve still got Will Levis, but I’m not sure he’s going to be the opening day starter for this team. Although the 2025 quarterback class doesn’t feature a Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, or even a Drake Maye, Cam Ward looks like the type of playmaker at the position who could lead a franchise.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns found $160 million ways to keep Myles Garrett interested in being part of their team, but he’s going to need help. And without a stable situation at quarterback, this franchise is going to have to keep games tight with a dominating defense. Getting Abdul Carter to pair up with Myles Garrett could make the Browns at least tough to go up against every week.

3. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The brain trust of the New York Giants – GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll – are like cats on their 9th life. The proof of concept is there for these guys given the fact that they made the playoffs in 2022, but the way things went in 2024 left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth. Getting a young potential franchise QB in the building and showing promise in 2025 is likely the only way those guys are keeping their jobs.

4. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

We typically go “chalk” here with the New England Patriots taking offensive lineman Will Campbell, but could we potentially have another Ja’Marr Chase/Penei Sewell situation on our hands here? The Patriots were hopeful of acquiring a big-time receiver this offseason and it hasn’t happened. Travis Hunter is the best player in this draft, and even with a need at offensive tackle, they can’t pass up on his talent here to address that need.