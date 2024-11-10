2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
3. New Orleans Saints: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
It’s going to be fascinating to see what the offseason holds for the New Orleans Saints, who obviously have just recently fired head coach Dennis Allen. The Saints are going to be starting fresh at head coach, which typically means a change at the quarterback position. And the way the Saints are playing (and losing) right now, what good reason do they have to pass on a talent like Cam Ward in next year’s draft?
If the Saints are picking high enough to snag him, I don’t see any way they’re going to pass on Cam Ward just to stick with Derek Carr for another year. You don’t find yourself in this position to pick a quarterback – maybe the top guy on your board – very often. If teams get the chance to do it, they are more than likely going to do it.
Ward is a potential franchise QB with longevity and the Saints need to start thinking about the long game, which it seems like they are.
4. Carolina Panthers: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
In the game of musical chairs that gets played every offseason at the quarterback position, it’s interesting to think about what the future could hold for Bryce Young.
The Panthers have obviously pivoted back to Young this season after Andy Dalton got into a car accident and suffered an injury to his throwing hand. And the the progress Young has shown, the Panthers have no good reason right now to pivot back to Dalton.
But this selection of Shedeur Sanders is way more about the long-term future in Carolina than the short-term one. I think we will still see the Panthers trade Young to the highest bidder this offseason if they can put themselves in position to get one of the top quarterbacks on their board.
Sanders should be able to come in and be an effective starter for Dave Canales right away while a change of scenery could really benefit Young.