Day 2 of free agency has now come and gone, so let's check out the ideal first-round targets for teams in the 2025 NFL Draft at this point. As expected, the free agency market has been quite active thus far, and teams have not been scared to hand out some expensive contracts for players they want on their team.

And in many of these instances, these moves do help teams gain more flexibility in the NFL Draft. The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two months away, and while the main goal for some teams may not have changed with free agency, there could be some slight adjustments here.

Let's dive into ideal first-round targets for teams in the 2025 NFL Draft after free agency day two.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Ideal first-round targets after Day 2 of free agency

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward is the best QB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with the Tennessee Titans beefing up their offensive line in free agency, it might make sense to strike while the iron is hot to land the QB of the future.

Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Well, the Cleveland Browns traded for Kenny Pickett! They also paid Myles Garrett in a shocking move. Their NFL Draft plans likely have not changed.

New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders is probably going to end up on the New York Giants, honestly. The G-Men might be left between guys like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson at QB in 2025. In any of those instances, a first-round QB is still necessary.

New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots have gotten busy bringing in a ton of talent on the defensive side in the ball, which does clear some things up there. The Pats should target Will Campbell with their first-round pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

With the Jacksonville Jaguars beefing up their offensive line in free agency and also adding CB Jourdan Lewis, I still see a path for them to bring in someone like Will Johnson in the first round. Jacksonville also signed WR Dyami Brown to give Trevor Lawrence a new weapon.

Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

With the Las Vegas Raiders trading for Geno Smith and hiring Pete Carroll, you'd think that they'd want to try and win now, and fielding a top run game is something Carroll has loved doing. It would make sense to see Ashton Jeanty heading to Vegas.

New York Jets - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Justin Fields is now the QB of the New York Jets, and he would need all the help he can get. Tetairoa McMillan would be a nice compliment on offense next to Garrett Wilson.

Carolina Panthers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Carolina Panthers have again thrown a ton of money around in free agency and have added more bodies to the defensive side of the ball. This clears a path for them to give Bryce Young another offensive weapon in Emeka Egbuka.