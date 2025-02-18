2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

The 2025 NFL Draft will be here before you know it. This latest mock draft is a round long and contains one major trade. There are endless possibilities that can happen between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. And when we get to the NFL Draft, there are even more possibilities that can come to fruition.

The coming NFL Draft is not very strong at QB, so that could present a bit of an issue for certain teams. And as we have noted many times, the top-end talent in the NFL Draft also isn't there. It's just not a good year to need blue-chip talent overall.

For the teams who are able to make luxury selections, they're in luck. There seems to be a lot of value in the back-half of the first round and into the second round. But at the end of the day, only time will tell what truly happens. Let's get underway with our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft. It's one round long and contains one truly massive trade.

1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Tennessee Titans should not waste the first overall pick on Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. Neither QB is truly worthy of being the first overall pick. The best player in the NFL Draft is Abdul Carter, the talented pass rusher from Penn State.

It makes the most sense for Tennessee to take this route, and while they don’t end up with a franchise QB, they also aren’t reaching for one, which is probably even worse. Tennessee takes Carter and will hope that their pass rush can be at a high level for years to come. He’s truly a blue-chip player.

2. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Cleveland Browns draft Mason Graham with the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Graham is the best defensive tackle prospect in a very deep DT class. All of a sudden, the first two picks off the board here are defensive selections. The Browns also need a franchise QB, but there isn’t one even worth pick no. 2

The Browns take Graham and will insert him into the middle of the defensive line for years to come.