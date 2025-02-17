2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 quarterbacks sneak into the top-10 in latest mock

The 2025 NFL Mock Draft is in just two months, so let's roll out yet another mock draft. This one has three QBs sneaking into the top-10. There just isn't a ton of high-end talent in this draft class, so we could be hearing some interesting names getting their names called in the first round.

There is still a lot of times for things to change, but one thing stands out more than the rest; the QB class also isn't all that good, so for the teams that doo need a franchise passer, they may have to get a bit creative to find their guy.

This first-round NFL Mock Draft somehow has three QBs sneaking into the top-10.

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans kick off this NFL Mock Draft by taking Cam Ward. Can Ward be the long-term QB for the team? Will Levis surely isn't.

2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns should probably trade Myles Garrett, and if they do so, they can begin rebuilding their defensive line with Abdul Carter from Penn State.

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Two out of the first three picks in this NFL Mock Draft are quarterbacks. The New York Giants get Shedeur Sanders in what could be a playoff-mandate year for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll.

4. New England Patriots - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The New England Patriots probably address their defensive line in free agency if they use the fourth overall pick on Mason Graham, the best DT prospect in this year's class.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Jacksonville Jaguars make a bit of a shocking selection and take Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona. Trevor Lawrence gets another weapon.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't able to get Ward or Sanders, so instead, they take the talented Heisman Trophy winner and grab Travis Hunter from Colorado.

7. New York Jets - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The New York Jets take Jaxson Dart at pick seven in the first real shock of this NFL Mock Draft. Dart should probably sit behind a one-year veteran option before taking over in 2026, perhaps.

8. Carolina Panthers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Carolina Panthers have to improve their pass rush, so they take Mykel Williams from Georgia and hope that their DL can become lively once again.

9. New Orleans Saints - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New Orleans Saints simply need so much more young talent on their roster. They focus on the trenches and take Will Campbell from LSU.

10. Chicago Bears - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Chicago Bears need one more pass rusher if you ask me. They'll use the 10th overall pick in this mock draft on James Pearce Jr from Tennessee.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The San Francisco 49ers make a hugely shocking selection and just can't help themselves - they'll take Tyler Warren at pick 11 to give Brock Purdy another weapon.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Dallas Cowboys make the most predictable selection of this NFL Mock Draft and take Ashton Jeanty from Boise State.

13. Miami Dolphins - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

It seems like the Miami Dolphins haven't learned. They take Malaki Starks here at pick 13 but could have used this pick to bolster their trenches.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Getting more protection is always a good thing, and Tyler Booker is truly a sure-thing for the NFL. He'll be a long-term fixture along the iOL for the Indianapolis Colts.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Atlanta Falcons have to get some help everywhere on defense. They take Will Johnson from Michigan in their quest to rebuild this unit.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Arizona Cardinals could kick Kelvin Banks Jr inside to guard at the NFL level. They could use one more starting OL piece for that unit.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

Someone who could play both linebacker and EDGE, the Cincinnati Bengals take Jalon Walker in an effort to bring more juice and production to their defense in 2025 and beyond.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The OL could be this team's top priority in the offseason. The Seattle Seahawks grab Armand Membou who will probably kick inside to guard or center at the NFL level.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

Chris Godwin is a free agent, who it would not shock me to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bringing in more young wide receivers. That's my reasoning for drafting Luther Burden at pick 19.

20. Denver Broncos - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Denver Broncos let DJ Jones hit free agency and take Derrick Harmon at pick 20 to take his spot for the long-term. Denver needs to get a bit more stout at DT.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Matthew Golden heads to Pittsburgh at pick 21, but the bigger question for this franchise here is who the heck is playing QB for them in 2025?

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Los Angeles Chargers were able to get another player who played for Jim Harbaugh at Oregon. They grab Colston Loveland at pick 20 in this NFL Mock Draft.

23. Green Bay Packers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Green Bay Packers will need another cornerback, so they'll use pick 23 on Shavon Revel from East Carolina.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

With some vacancies in the secondary coming in the offseason, the Minnesota Vikings could justify using their first-round pick on Nick Emmanwori.

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

If the Houston Texans get the right OL help in the building, this team could make a huge leap and turn into a true contender in 2025 and beyond.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka is a slam-dunk selection for the LA Rams at pick 26. Egbuka could form an instant connection with Matthew Stafford, given Stafford is back in LA for another year.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

The Baltimore Ravens could use some OL help if they do not bring Ronnie Stanley back in free agency. This team feels like they are right on the cusp, but it's not super clear which players could put them over the edge.

28. Detroit Lions - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The brutal defensive injuries really ruined the Detroit Lions' season in 2024. They'll use pick 28 in this NFL Mock Draft on Kenneth Grant, the second first-round DT from Michigan.

29. Washington Commanders - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

I would not be shocked to see the Washington Commanders pulling off a trade for Myles Garrett this offseason. If not, they could use their first-round pick on Nic Scourton for some younger and cheaper pass rush help.

30. Buffalo Bills - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

You just have to assume that the Buffalo Bills are going to try and remake their secondary this offseason. It surely feels that way. Benjamin Morrison is the pick here with th 30th overall selection.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Kansas City Chiefs do need to figure out a LT situation for 2025 and beyond, but for now, they'll use their first-round pick on Tyleik Williams to try and beef up their defensive line.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The Super Bowl champions keep doing what got them there and grab another player along the defensive line. Josh Sweat and Milton Williams are free agents in 2025, so the Eagles do have a need here.