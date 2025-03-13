With free agency continuing on, we have yet another 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Let's get into this one as teams make open market roster moves. There are still going to be free agency signings until the season begins in September, so that isn't going to go away.

And there are still some notable free agents out on the market as well. In the coming days and weeks, we we will still see teams make some neat free agency deals, and we could still see some notable trades go down as well.

Soon enough though, we will turn our attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's roll out our latest mock draft after another day of free agency.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft as free agency continues

1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Tennessee Titans could be building up their team for the long-term, and with no QB they like enough on the board, they'll keep stacking talent and make Abdul Carter the first overall pick in this mock draft.

2. Cleveland Browns - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Cleveland Browns take Cam Ward and make the bold move to try and move on from the Deshaun Watson era. If Ward pans out, the Browns are going to be able to put their recent failures behind them.

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Pick three in this NFL Mock Draft sees the New York Giants taking Shedeur Sanders. I would still expect a veteran QB addition in this instance, though.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Patriots have been active in free agency but still need a franchise left tackle, so they'll use their first-round pick on Will Campbell from LSU.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham is the Jaguars pick here with the fifth overall selection. They did make some offensive line moves in free agency, so this pick should not come as a surprise.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

With the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Pete Carroll for Geno Smith, they are probably trying to win now, so Ashton Jeanty could end up being a logical choice for the Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

7. New York Jets - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

With the New York Jets signing Justin Fields, the team looks to give him another weapon next to Garrett Wilson and will grab Tetairoa McMillan at pick seven.

8. Carolina Panthers - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Carolina Panthers are yet again throwing money around in free agency, but they do need to find another weapon for Bryce Young. They'll take Tyler Warren from Penn State who could end up being an instant producer in the NFL.