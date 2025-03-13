2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft as free agency continues

9. New Orleans Saints - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

The New Orleans Saints do need some cornerback help with the departure of Paulson Adebo, so they swing for the fences here and take Travis Hunter at pick nine in this NFL Mock Draft. They recently signed Justin Reid to help out at safety.

10. Chicago Bears - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

With the trenches-mindset the Chicago Bears have had this offseason, they now have a ton of flexibility in the 2025 NFL Draft. Matthew Golden is a refined route-runner and could be a great fit for Ben Johnson's offense.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The San Francisco 49ers are truly rebuilding a bit even if they do not want to admit it. Being that they have the QB in place with Brock Purdy, they can go forward with someone like Armand Membou in rebuilding their trenches a bit.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

It's another offseason where the Dallas Cowboys haven't done much. Some secondary help could some their way soon though, as they take Will Johnson at pick 12 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

It would be wise if the Miami Dolphins continued making safe moves to raise the floor and ceiling of their team at the same time. Tyler Booker is that type of player. He's a Day 1 starter at guard in the NFL.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

With the Indianapolis Colts addressing their secondary in free agency, I could see them filling a huge tight end need or even beefing up their offensive line, which lost a couple of former starters in free agency.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons are surely going to try and add more youth and explosion to their defense in the offseason. Malaki Starks, or really any defensive prospect should not come as a surprise here.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Arizona Cardinals made a splash in free agency with their Josh Sweat signing. They'll now focus on the offensive line and grab another long-term starter in Kelvin Banks Jr. Watch out for the Cardinals to be a frisky bet to win the NFC West in 2025.