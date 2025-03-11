Day 1 of the NFL Free Agency period is over, so let's check out who the best remaining free agents are for Day 2. Even though much of the frenzy goes away after Day 1, there is still a ton of talent left on the free agency market for Day 2.

There will still be some notable deals agreed upon on Tuesday, and this is going to be true for the next several days as well. We saw a majority of the NFL get in on the fun with the legal tampering period beginning on Monday.

And now that Monday is over, let's dive into the best remaining free agents approaching Day 2.

2025 NFL Free Agency: Best remaining free agents after crazy Day 1

Amari Cooper, WR

Traded to the Buffalo Bills during the 2024 NFL Season, Amari Cooper provides sure hands and crafty route-running. It would not shock me to see Cooper coming off the board early on Day 2 of free agency.

Stefon Diggs, WR

Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans and tore his ACL during the 2024 NFL Season, so he may not have the biggest market, but Diggs has been among the most productive wide receiver in thew NFL since he has entered the league.

Keenan Allen, WR

Another WR who was recently traded, runs great routes and has great hands, Keenan Allen could be a great addition for a win-now team looking for a modest boost on offense.

Cam Robinson, LT

Still just 29 years old, Cam Robinson is a good-not-great left tackle who could score 'great' tackle money on the open market from a desperate team. Robinson played the 2024 NFL Season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings.

Dre'Mont Jones, DE

Part of the package when the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, Dre'Mont Jones was recently cut by the Seattle Seahawks and could be a high-end rotational piece for a team needing a boot along their defensive line.

Evan Engram, TE

Evan Engram may be the best tight end left on the free agency market. He is not the best blocker, but he's got a long history of being a very good receiving threat. Engram was visiting with the Denver Broncos on Monday and may end up signing there.

Matt Judon, EDGE

Matt Judon played the 2024 NFL Season with the Atlanta Falcons and managed 5.5 sacks and nine QB hits. On third down packages, I have no doubt that Judon could be effective. Any team who needs help off the EDGE should call him up.

Brandon Scherff, OG

After battling injuries in the early stages of his career, Brandon Scherff started every single game over the last three seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars and clearly has some gas left in the tank. Any team who needs some elevated play at guard should sign Scherff as soon as possible.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR

DeAndre Hopkins gave the Kansas City Chiefs some juice on offense in 2024 when he was traded there from the Tennessee Titans. Hopkins could be a high-end third or fourth option on offense for any team who needs veteran WR help.

Justin Reid, SAF

Justin Reid played the last three seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it does not seem like the Chiefs are poised to bring him back. The safety market has exploded a bit this offseason, so it would not shock me if Reid landed a deal north of $10 million per season.