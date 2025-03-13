2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft as free agency continues

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Cincinnati Bengals are probably going to trade Trey Hendrickson at some point, so it would be smart for the Bengals to use the 2025 NFL Draft to try and rebuild their pass rush. We still have not gotten long-term deals for Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, though.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Seattle Seahawks have definitely undergone a bit of change this offseason already, and none bigger than essentially swapping Geno Smith for Sam Darnold. Well, Seattle's OL definitely needs some more help, so I went with Josh Simmons from Ohio State in this NFL Mock Draft.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

After signing Haason Reddick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers grab another pass rusher to try and take their defensive line to the next level, grabbing Mykel Williams from Georgia in our last NFL Mock Draft.

20. Denver Broncos - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

After making two notable defensive signings in free agency, the Denver Broncos can surely focus on the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft to try and get Bo Nix more weapons. With Ashton Jeanty off the board, the Broncos pivot to Omarion Hampton, the talented running back from UNC.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Surprise! The Pittsburgh Steelers make a huge pick and select Jalen Milroe from Alabama. If the Steelers think he is worthy of their first-round pick, they should not hesitate to make the move.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

Joey Bosa will not return to the Los Angeles Chargers, and this is a franchise that still needs to turn the page a bit and bring in more young players that fit their mission. James Pearce Jr is an insane athlete and could take their rush to the next level.

23. Green Bay Packers - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

The Green Bay Packers take do-it-all DB Jahdae Barron from Texas at pick 23 in their quest to take their roster from the 'good' to the 'great' tier.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

With the Minnesota Vikings still needing a bit of help in the secondary, they'll use their first-round pick on Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina. This team has done solid work already in free agency and have really beefed up their trenches.