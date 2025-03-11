The first day of free agency is now over, and we'll embark on the second day now, but let's look at the top contracts handed out during Day 1 of NFL Free Agency. There was a ton of money handed out to some free agents on Day 1 of the legal tampering period. Deals cannot be made official until Wednesday, but this is not true for teams who have extended their own free agents.

It's the external free agent signings that will be pen to paper on Wednesday. Some players earned some generational wealth on Monday, and only time will tell if these deals will end up being the right move for the team.

And as always, there were some teams who overpaid for players and even some teams who got great deals as well. Let's dive into the top contracts handed out during the Day 1 frenzy.

2025 NFL Free Agency: Top contracts handed out during Day 1 frenzy

5. Josh Sweat, DE, Arizona Cardinals - $76,100,000

Reuniting with his old defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, Josh Sweat landed a deal worth just over $76 million with the Arizona Cardinals, who simply needed more talent along their defensive line. Arizona won eight games in 2024 after winning just four in 2023, so they are absolutely on the right track.

4. Aaron Banks, OG, Green Bay Packers - $77,000,000

Aaron Banks got a ton of money from the Green Bay Packers in free agency, landing a deal worth $77 million over four seasons. It's clear that the San Francisco 49ers, Banks' first team, were prepared to lose him. The Packers give Jordan Love more protection in what could be a huge year for the franchise.

3. Dan Moore, LT, Tennessee Titans - $82,000,000

Dan Moore is an interesting left tackle. He signed a huge deal to protect the blindside of whoever is playing QB for the Tennessee Titans in 2025 and beyond. He has missed just two starts in his NFL career. Moore landed an $82 million deal across four seasons.

2. Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks - $100,500,000

Sam Darnold is the Seattle Seahawks choice for quarterback. He landed a deal worth just over $100 million after a 35-touchdown pass season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. The Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and apparently offered Smith a similar contract to what they gave Darnold.

If you ask me, choosing Darnold over Smith was the right move by far.

1. Milton Williams, DT, New England Patriots - $104,000,000

The richest contract handed out on Day 1 was the New England Patriots giving Milton Williams a deal worth $104 million. The Pats had and still have a ton of money to spend and are clearly wanting to rebuild this roster quickly. Williams is a very good defensive tackle who the Philadelphia Eagles simply weren't going to retain at a number like this.