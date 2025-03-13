2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft as free agency continues

25. Houston Texans - Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State

Trading Laremy Tunsil was an odd move, but here we are. It does seem pretty likely that Houston targets offensive line quite heavily during the rest of free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft. Grey Zabel is a Day 1 starter along the interior.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Jalon Walker can be an EDGE player, but the Los Angeles Rams could also just plop him at inside linebacker and let him feast. This defense could ascend to the next level with a stud inside linebacker.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

It does feel like the Baltimore Ravens could use a defensive back pretty much every single offseason. They take Shavon Revel from East Carolina in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

28. Detroit Lions - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Detroit Lions lost both of their coordinators this offseason and will need to hope that their defense can come back healthy. I would be shocked if they did not take a defensive player in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Derrick Harmon is their pick here.

29. Washington Commanders - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Watch out for the Washington Commanders to make a huge leap in the 2025 NFL Season. They have already made a ton of high-profile moves this offseason and could shore up their roster holes in the 2025 NFL Draft.

30. Buffalo Bills - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

With the Buffalo Bills not making a notable move at safety in free agency thus far, they could opt to fix this unit in the 2025 NFL Draft. Xavier Watts heads to Buffalo in our mock draft.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

The Kansas City Chiefs trading Joe Thuney does give them a need at guard, so perhaps Donovan Jackson can be a cheap and starting-caliber piece along their offensive line for a few seasons. KC also signed tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency, and he seems to be in line to be their left tackle.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

With Josh Sweat and Milton Williams leaving in free agency, the Eagles should target someone along the defensive line in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This is also a move Howie Roseman has made many times. Tyleik Williams heads to Philly in the last pick of our latest NFL Mock Draft.