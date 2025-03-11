Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Free Agency period has come and gone, so let's dive into some winners and losers from the first day. Now yes, it is important to note that being a 'winner' in free agency is not necessarily a good thing. Teams who are largely seen as winners during the FA period do not always go onto enjoy that type of success in the following season.

And there are many 'bad' teams who end up being more active in free agency. There were a ton of deals that were agreed to on Monday, but they cannot become official until Wednesday. Even with them not being official, we can still breakdown some of the top signings and dive into some key winners and losers from Day 1 of free agency frenzy.

NFL Free Agency: Biggest winners and losers from the Day 1 frenzy

Winner: Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

How about the Chicago Bears? Caleb Williams was already a huge winner coming into the free agency period, as the Bears had already agreed to swing trades for a duo of guards in Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, but if that was not enough, the Bears also agreed to terms with center Drew Dalman as well.

Chicago has totally rebuilt their interior offensive line and now have a ton of flexibility in the 2025 NFL Draft to perhaps take the top RB on the board in Ashton Jeanty. It's clear that new head coach Ben Johnson came into his first year with the Bears with a clear-cut plan.

Chicago is investing into their trenches in a big way, and when you have the QB down, that is the exact thing to do. Good for the Bears, man.

Winner: Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos fielded a top-5 defense in the NFL in 2024 and still came away with two major positions of improvement after Day 1 of free agency. They agreed to terms with a pair of former San Francisco 49ers defenders in Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw. They also re-signed DJ Jones as well. Denver did want to address both safety and inside linebacker in free agency, and they did just that.

I would expect this team to dip into the offensive crop of free agents in the coming days.