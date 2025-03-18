2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft as free agency continues

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Houston Texans made a puzzling move along their offensive line in trading Laremy Tunsil. This team has to keep adding to this unit, or CJ Stroud is going to be running for his life in 2025. Josh Simmons from Ohio State makes some sense here at pick 25.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The LA Rams take LB Jihaad Campbell from Alabama at pick 26. They simply need better players at this position, and Campbell might be the best pure linebacker in this entire class. To me, this is a very logical selection for GM Les Snead.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Adding a cornerback would be a wise idea for the Baltimore Ravens. In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Ravens take Shavon Revel from East Carolina.

28. Detroit Lions - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

After a ton of defensive injuries in the 2024 NFL Season, the Detroit Lions grab Nic Scourton from Texas A&M. With the Lions in a win-now window, they could simply take the best player available when the 28th pick rolls around, or they could hone in on some specific needs.

29. Washington Commanders - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

After trading for Deebo Samuel, the Washington Commanders grab another WR for Jayden Daniels and take the extremely safe and sound prospect in Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State.

30. Buffalo Bills - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

After adding multiple players to their defensive line in free agency, the Buffalo Bills keep their foot on the gas and take DT Tyleik Williams from Ohio State. Are the Bills trying to turn into the AFC version of the Philadelphia Eagles?

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

After trading Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears and signing tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs look to keep their interior offensive line and take Grey Zabel from North Dakota State. Zabel is a Day1 starter along the interior.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

After losing Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency, the Super Bowl champions take Walter Nolen from Ole Miss to try and replenish their defensive line.