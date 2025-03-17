2025 NFL Draft: Most likely top-5 selections as free agency continues

As the 2025 NFL Free Agency continues, let's roll out the most likely top-5 selections of the 2025 NFL Draft. There truly is still a ton of time before the NFL Draft, which begins at the end of April, but we should have a somewhat-decent pulse on how the first several selections will look.

While this class does lack the top-end talent overall and QB talent of prior NFL Drafts, there are still clearly players who are likely hearing their names called way before other ones. Frankly, this is a bad year to need a franchise QB and to need blue-chip talent, so there is still a lot of uncertainty as we approach the next six weeks.

Let's roll out the most likely top-5 selections for the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

It does feel like the Tennessee Titans could be angling toward taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. They made two major offensive line moves in signing left tackle Dan Moore and guard Kevin Zeitler, and all of a sudden, their OL could be complete on paper.

GM Mike Borgonzi is in his first year on the job and might see enough in Ward at this point to pull the trigger, and if he thinks Ward can be the guy, there is absolutely no use in waiting around at all. Cam Ward to the Titans could be a matter of time.

2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

With Cam Ward off the board, the Cleveland Browns could pivot to the best defensive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class in Abdul Carter. Now yes, the Browns did just pay Myles Garrett some crazy money, but they should still seek to target the trenches with no clear QB worth taking at pick two.

Picking players in the trenches is never really the sexy move, but it's a needed one and the next-most-important thing besides getting the QB right.

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The New York Giants may or may not be able to sign Aaron Rodgers. Right now, the rest of the NFL world seems to be waiting on Rodgers. Well, he is a declining QB and only temporarily solves their QB issues, so it would make sense for the G-Men to take Shedeur Sanders at pick three. He isn't the prospect that Cam Ward is, but GM Joe Schoen has botched the QB position so badly that they really have no other choice heading into the 2025 NFL Season.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots have spent a ton of money this offseason but still do have multiple holes along their offensive line, so it would make sense for them to use their fourth overall pick on Will Campbell, the best tackle prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class and someone who could at the very least slide in and be a Day 1 starter at guard.

Campbell is probably a steady left tackle in the NFL with a high-end ability to kick inside when needed.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham to the Jacksonville Jaguars could be on the menu at pick five in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jags have not been able to get anything consistent going in the Trevor Lawrence era, but they do have some nice talent on both sides of the ball, so at this point, they might not be all that far away, especially being in the weak AFC South.

I could see them simply taking the best player available and grabbing Mason Graham from Michigan.