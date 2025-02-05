2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft has a shock at the top

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals have to address the defense in a big way in the offseason, and it will be interesting to see if this cheap franchise will handout two contract extensions to Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. Being that the offense is still in better shape, it would make some sense to attack the needs on the defense.

Jalon Walker can play off the edge or at inside linebacker, so he could be a nice piece for years to come for the Bengals.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Tyler Booker is a sure-fire success at guard in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks need to overhaul the interior of their offensive line, so Booker comes aboard. I am not sure Geno Smith is a slam-dunk to return as the team's starter in 2025, but regardless, they need some OL help desperately.

On a side note, the Seahawks could also look to trade WR DK Metcalf in the coming offseason as well. Seattle might undergo a lot of change.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Another cornerback would help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out immensely. They take Shavon Revel from East Carolina in the first round of this NFL mock draft. Tampa notably lost offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job recently.

20. Denver Broncos - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Denver Broncos have to get more weapons for Bo Nix, period. It will be a huge year two for the offense and Nix to take the next step. Denver shocked the NFL world and won 10 games in 2024, even making the postseason. Nix did not have a legitimate no. 1 wide receiver on the roster, and beyond that, Denver needs serious help at TE and RB as well.

With Matthew Golden still on the board at pick 20, Sean Payton and the team's front office cannot pass this chance up. Golden is a well-rounded player and could slide into a perfect role alongside Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr for years to come.

Do not rule out the Denver Broncos from making another huge jump in the 2025 NFL Season.