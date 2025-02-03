The Denver Broncos found their franchise QB in Bo Nix, so this NFL mock draft ends up being a huge dump of resources into building around him. Nix was responsible for 34 total touchdowns in 2024, including 29 through the air, four on the ground, and one receiving score. He had one of the best rookie seasons of any QB in NFL history.

Nix proved a ton of people wrong and has now totally turned the Broncos around for the long-term. As the team heads into a crucial 2025 NFL Offseason, it should center around shoring up their small defensive needs and making a huge offensive push.

Denver has to build around Bo Nix, and in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, they do just that.

Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft: It's time go to all-in around Bo Nix

20th Pick - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Broncos need someone like Emeka Egbuka on their offense, as they have their big-bodied target in Courtland Sutton and their gadget guy in Marvin Mims Jr. Egbuka is the "Z" player on this offense and is going to make life a lot easier for Bo Nix.

51st Pick - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Two picks along the offense from Ohio State, Quinshon Judkins hopes to give the Broncos a viable solution at the RB position for years to come, as Javonte Williams never developed into that type of player for the team, and he is a free agent in 2025.

85th Pick - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Mason Taylor is one of the many draftable tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The Broncos get him at pick 85 and finally hope that they get some viable production from the room. The TE position might actually be their most urgent need.

121st Pick - Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

Another need that the Denver Broncos have is at inside linebacker, so they grab Jay Higgins from Iowa in hopes that the middle of the defense gets a bit stronger.

193rd Pick - Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

Aeneas Peebles is a fun prospect that could carve out a rotational role for the Broncos in 2025 and beyond. They grab him at pick 193 in this NFL mock draft.

199th Pick - Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson

The Denver Broncos double-dip at tight end with the tall and rangy Jake Briningstool from Clemson. Sean Payton could use him as a bigger slot receiver, and it's also simply another weapon to catch passes on offense. Denver did not field a very good playmaking unit in 2024, so it's going to be a huge priority in the coming offseason.

209th Pick - Patrick Jenkins, DT, Tulane

Another pick along the defensive line makes sense for the Denver Broncos - all of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach are free agents this year or next. They will likely extend Allen and could also extend JFM for another year, but some longer term bodies are necessary at this position.