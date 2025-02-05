2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft has a shock at the top

29. Washington Commanders - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Washington Commanders actually do need multiple new starters along their offensive line. The team was just so efficient at QB and with their scheme that the deficiecies along the OL were not magnified. I went with Armand Membou at pick 29. Membou may end up kicking inside at the NFL level, which is fine.

The Commanders have to be about building the best possible team around Jayden Daniels, who is probably already an elite quarterback in this league. Washington will also have a ton of cap space to use in 2025.

30. Buffalo Bills - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

Someone who can play all over the secondary, Jahdae Barron from Texas is an ideal pick for the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Barron could be this year's Brian Branch. The Bills' poor secondary was magnified a bit in their AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and I can imagine that it will be a huge priority for them in the NFL offseason.

31. Philadelphia Eagles - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The Philadelphia Eagles use a first-round pick on someone along the defensive line... surprise!

The team does have defensive tackle Milton Williams as a free agent. Stud inside linebacker Zack Baun is also a free agent. One of the main reasons why Howie Roseman is among the best GMs in the NFL is that he is able to be proactive at the most important positions.

He can see that the DL is going to need a bit of tweaking, so that's why Walter Nolen is their pick at no. 31.

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

To finish off this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs take Kenneth Grant from Michigan. The Chiefs' defensive line is good, and like we just mentioned with the Eagles, being strong and proactive in the trenches is an easy way to keep being a good football team.

Grant may not have to start immediately, but that might not be the goal in 2025. The Chiefs do also have needs at left tackle, wide receiver, and safety in my opinion.

There you have it, our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Did your team get an ideal player?