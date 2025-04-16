2025 NFL mock draft: Latest first-round mock draft with insane trades

Picks 17-32

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Desperately needing some defensive help, the Cincinnati Bengals turn to Mykel Williams at pick 17 and perhaps also get some Trey Hendrickson insurance at the same time as well.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou falling this far is great news for the Seattle Seahawks, so they do not hesitate to take him with the 18th pick in Round 1 of this mock draft. Seattle signed Sam Darnold in free agency this offseason.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori is a big and physical safety who would instantly thrive on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. He'd be a need pick and a potential 'best player available' pick with the 19th selection.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DEN) - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded down 15 slots and were still able to grab Colston Loveland, giving Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen an elite receiving threat. The Jags cut Evan Engram in a shocking move earlier this offseason.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart going in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft feels likely, believe it or not. The Pittsburgh Steelers have to grab a QB quite high in the NFL Draft, so Dart falls into their laps and is their first round selection.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

This might seem a bit high for Jayden Higgins, especially with Matthew Golden and Emeka Egbuka still on the board, but the Chargers do need a consistent big-bodied wide receiver on their offense, and Higgins could be that player for them.

23. Green Bay Packers - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart has been called a raw prospect by some, but the talent is obvious, and the Green Bay Packers are a well-oiled and well-coached machine that could get the most out of him.

24. Minnesota Vikings Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron can play all over the secondary and would be a slam-dunk pick in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings, as they need some serious secondary help.

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Josh Simmons could be their left tackle of the future, as the Houston Texans traded away Laremy Tunsil and clearly want to try and get younger and cheaper along the OL, which is an interesting move given how bad the unit was in the 2024 NFL Season.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Matthew Golden could form an elite WR trio alongside Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. This almost feels like a case of the rich getting richer.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel is a top iOL prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and a great fit for the Baltimore Ravens to help shore up the interior.

28. Detroit Lions - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen may have some maturity concerns, but him landing with the Detroit Lions could help make those concerns go away, as the Lions have one of the toughest and nastiest cultures in the entire NFL.

29. Washington Commanders - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Mike Green is the pick for the Washington Commanders at the bottom of the first round. This team does need some pass rush help and could go defense in Round 1 given their offensive moves this offseason.

30. Buffalo Bills - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Derrick Harmon could be yet another addition along the defensive line for the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL Offseason. After this pick, the Bills should look to improve the secondary and perhaps add another wide receiver.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

James Pearce Jr is an insanely-athletic EDGE prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and could be an instant contributor for the Kansas City Chiefs, who also need tackle, running back, wide receiver, and tight end help. This roster simply isn't as good as you may think.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

This last pick in the first round of this mock draft sees the Philadelphia Eagles adding to their defensive line and taking Tyleik Williams from Ohio State. They lost both Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency.

