The Minnesota Vikings may actually be close to a Super Bowl window. Can they get there with this 2025 NFL Draft haul? It did seem like for a second that the Vikings were considering signing Aaron Rodgers, but at this point, the team seems fully bought in on JJ McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury.

The first major tell of their decision to go with McCarthy was letting Sam Darnold depart in free agency to the Seattle Seahawks. And with them clearly not signing Rodgers at this point, JJ McCarhy should have none of those distractions as we creep closer to the offseason programs.

Let's see if this Vikings mock draft can thrust the team into Super Bowl contention.

Vikings NFL Mock Draft: Super Bowl aspirations in the JJ McCarthy era?

24. Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel is a Day 1 starter at guard in the NFL and could be the missing link along the offensive line. In free agency, the Vikings signed Ryan Kelly and Will Fries from the Indianapolis Colts in a clear effort to shore up the offensive line.

However, left guard is a bit of a weak spot, so they'll hope that Zabel can stabilize that position for their young QB. This offensive line with Grey Zabel in the mix might be among the best in football.

97. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

The secondary is absolutely a position that the Minnesota Vikings will address in the 2025 NFL Draft. At pick 97, they take Lathan Ransom from Ohio State. The Vikes did lose Cam Bynum in free agency, and even if they were bracing to lose him, they still need help at that position now.

139. Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Two-straight picks in the secondary isn't a shock - the Vikings currently have just four picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they have to make the most of their limited selections. In this instance, them drafting for need does make a lot of sense. Quincy Riley is the pick here in the fourth round of this mock draft.

187. Jake Majors, OC, Texas

Ryan Kelly is only here for the short-term, so grabbing a developmental center prospect could be some great planning by the Vikings front office. With their final pick, they'll grab Jake Majors from Texas and lay the groundwork for a strong offensive line for years to come.