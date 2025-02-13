The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, so let's dive into our latest mock draft which contains three major trades. The NFL Scouting Combine is also quickly approaching, and with free agency right on the horizon, the 2025 NFL Offseason is only getting started.

Now that the 2024 NFL Season is over, we do know the official order of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles tore apart the Kansas City Chiefs in a blowout game in Super Bowl LIX. And every other NFL team should have been watching that game for a perfect blueprint to build a Super Bowl team.

We'll see if the Eagles' victory drives up teams' desires to get stronger in the trenches. The latest mock draft we have is one round long and contains multiple major trades. Let's get into it.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Anything is on the table for the Tennessee Titans at this point, and when you think about it, that isn't a good thing. Ideally for Tennesse, they are slotted with the first overall pick and are just waiting it out to take the clear-cut best QB prospect in the draft.

But there isn't one, so the Titans can do a number of things with this pick. If they do not trade down, the most likely selection might be Abdul Carter, the talented pass rusher from Penn State. Being able to get to the QB is one of the most important qualities a successful NFL team has to have. The Philadelphia Eagles have done this just about better than everyone in the NFL.

And we saw their pass rush tear apart the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. Abdul Carter would be a great pick.

2. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Cleveland Browns use the second overall pick in this NFL Mock Draft on Mason Graham. Graham is at the front of a super deep defensive tackle class, and with no QB worthy enough of the second overall pick, the Browns decide to get stronger in the trenches. The Deshaun Watson trade as totally blown up in their face.

And Watson somehow again tore his Achilles, so his time with the Browns and perhaps in the NFL could be over. Cleveland could pursue a bridge QB for a year while they sort that position out. Mason Graham is a pretty safe selection here, and that's kind of the type of player the Browns need at this point in time.

It's going to be multiple years before Cleveland finds their footing again.