The NFL trade market is heating up, so the 2025 NFL Draft could see some major player trades happen. Let's get into our latest mock draft. Top names like Myles Garrett, Jonathan Allen, Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, and even Matthew Stafford could be on the move this offseason.

This could make the 2025 NFL Draft incredibly dramatic, and we have seen some major trades take place during the NFL Draft in recent years. One of the more notable ones was when the Tennessee Titans sent AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

There could be multiple trades of that caliber that could go down during the 2025 NFL Draft this year. The free agency class is also not super deep, so teams may want to swing a player trade to find some immediate production at certain positions.

Let's get into our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft with two massive trades.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

I am sure the Tennessee Titans are actually keeping an open mind with the first overall pick. They probably do not like a QB enough to use the first overall pick on if they are willing to trade down. With this draft class being a weaker one overall, it would benefit them to accept a trade-down offer, but they do not get one they like in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

When you look at the top of the class, there is one prospect that is above the rest, and that is Abdul Carter from Penn State. Even if pass-rusher is not the most urgent need for the Titans, they are in a position to be stacking as much talented as possible. They could put off the franchise QB hunt until next offseason.

2. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

At pick two in this NFL Mock Draft, the Cleveland Browns take Mason Graham, the talented DT from Michigan. Spoiler alert: the Browns are going to be making a huge trade later on in this mock draft. The Browns are a lot like the Titans, but the teams got their in different ways.

Cleveland saw the Deshaun Watson trade blow up in their face over the past few seasons, and with Watson having torn his Achilles again, the team may not see him get back onto the field in their uniform, but this weak QB class has them going in another direction.