2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a total mess, but they may have again gone backward into hiring someone they had high on their list to be their next head coach. The team’s decision to keep Trent Baalke as General Manager seemed to turn off some top candidates, but it was not until the Jags then fired Baalke after the fact that they swung back around to Liam Coen, who is now the team’s head coach.

It’s such an interesting situation that may ultimately work out for them. When you take a look at the roster, you have to give credit to Baalke for certain things. This is a bad team we are talking about, but in the weaker AFC South, they can absolutely get back into division contention in 2025 with the right pieces.

At pick five in the 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Mason Graham heads to Florida and plugs up the interior of the defensive line. The Jags do need a good bit of defensive help. So they get a ton of it with Graham.

6. Cleveland Browns (via LV) - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Cleveland Browns did trade down with the Las Vegas Raiders in this NFL mock draft. The Browns have seen the Deshaun Watson trade totally blow up in their face. Watson somehow tore his Achilles again, so he may honestly never play another snap in the NFL. Cleveland is now left rebuilding and not having expected that.

With the trade down to pick six, the Browns nab Tet McMillan from Arizona. They can re-tool their WR room and build it up again. Amari Cooper is out of the equation, but the team did see a good bit of production from Jerry Jeudy in 2025. A new duo of McMillan and Jeudy could be something that their starting QB, whoever that may be, may fall in love with.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (via NYJ) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Major trade here inside the top 10! The Los Angeles Chargers of all teams decide to trade from the 20s into the single-digits for none other than Ashton Jeanty, the stud running back from Boise State. It’s a huge move for Jim Harbaugh’s squad and one that tells you just how all-in they are. The Chargers did get a good bit of production from JK Dobbins in the 2024 NFL Season, but Dobbins is a bit injury-prone.

I would personally consider RB to still be a need for this team, and in this mock draft, they get one in Jeanty, who was, by far, the most productive RB in college football in the 2024 season. Los Angeles would still be another playmaker away after this move, and they could look to find an answer at tight end.

With Ladd McConkey and now Ashton Jeanty, the Bolts are beginning to build something scary for opposing defenses. It’ll be interesting to see if Jeanty can bring that immediate production into the NFL, as one of the knocks on the RB is the lower competition he faced while at Boise State.

8. Carolina Panthers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

At pick eight, the Carolina Panthers unsurprisingly go after some pass rush help. They land Mykel Williams from Georgia in a predictable move. In the back-half of the 2024 NFL Season, the Panthers did see a noticeable improvement in play from Bryce Young, their second-year QB. He did play well enough for the Panthers to feel comfortable enough in bringing him back as the starter in 2025.

I would not be shocked if they did try to put some sort of QB plan in place after next year. Young still has to hit his stride, and just because he improved in play in 2024, does not mean he will in 2025. Anyway, one way to make life easier for the offense is if the defense is able to get off the field frequently. Mykel Williams can help them do that.