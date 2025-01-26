2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

It is safe to say that the Houston Texans need to get some help along their offensive line. Josh Simmons is my pick for this team in the first round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. The Texans do need interior help more, but heck, would it hurt to plug Simmons into one of the guard spots? I get that he is a viable tackle prospect, but why not try him at guard as well?

Simmons is going to be a good pro and helps fill an area of need for Houston. CJ Stroud and the offense clearly took a step back in 2024, and the offensive line was most certainly to blame for some of that.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

The Los Angeles Rams may have Matthew Stafford for another year or two, so running it back yet again does not hurt. The cool thing with the Rams is that they have been getting some immediate production from their rookie classes in recent years, so they are both competing in the present and building for the future.

Harold Fannin Jr is a top tight end prospect and heads to LA at pick 26. The Rams having better injury luck in 2025 could really thrust this team into legitimate contender status once again.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

At pick 27, the Baltimore Ravens take Jihaad Campbell, a top ILB prospect from Alabama. Baltimore again failed to get it done in the postseason; the last time this team won multiple games in the playoffs was all the way back in 2012 when they won the Super Bowl.

I do think we have to start talking about John Harbaugh, but I digress. Campbell heads to Baltimore to beef-up their defense.

28. Detroit Lions - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Pick 28 of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft has the Detroit Lions taking Tyleik Williams from Ohio State. Detroit endured a shocking amount of defensive injuries this past season, and if you ask me, they do need more defensive help than offensive. With that said, the Lions did lose both their OC and DC to head coaching jobs, so I would expect GM Brad Holmes to again load up on talent on both sides of the ball to try and ease the blow from losing Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson.