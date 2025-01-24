Detroit Lions could be in line to take a huge step back in the 2025 season

With the team likely losing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, the Detroit Lions could be a logical team that takes a huge step back in 2025. The last time a team lost their offensive and defensive coordinators in the same offseason was the Philadelphia Eagles after 2022.

They lost both Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen to head coaching jobs, and in the 2023 NFL Season, Philly sputtered to the finish at 11-6 and lost six of their final seven games, including getting bounced out in the first round of the NFL playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Detroit could take a step back in 2025

They had a +5 point differential and were just not a very good team at all. The Eagles still had a ton of talent on their roster as usual, but that season was a perfect example of how just much coaching matters. With Johnson and Glenn out the door, the Lions might be next up for this.

In the coming offseason, it will be a top priority for Dan Campbell to pick the next OC and DC for the Detroit Lions. Failing to pick competent coaches could have this team in a down year in 2025, much like the Eagles endured in 2023.

And while Detroit is the most talented team in the NFL when healthy, the coaches still have to perform at a high level to ensure success. In 2024, the Lions dealt with mounting injuries on the defensive side of the ball, and that proved to be the driving force in them losing to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

Over the last few seasons, Detroit has totally turned their franchise around with stellar picks in the NFL Draft and some stellar coaching moves, specifically giving Ben Johnson play-calling authority. In 2024, the Lions secured the no. 1 seed in the NFC and were probably the betting favorite to win the conference.

We'll really see just how good of a head coach Dan Campbell is in 2025 and beyond.

Each year in the NFL, there are teams that are much better than expected and others that are worse than expected. The Lions might be one of those teams that disappoints a bit in 2025.