The 2025 NFL Draft may have gotten a bit more interesting in the recent day. There is a major top 10 shakeup in our latest first-round mock. With the New York Giants signing Russell Wilson, there could be a ton of impact when the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft officially begins.

Will the Giants still target a QB with their third overall pick, or will they roll with Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson? Only time will tell. This could make things very interesting following the first overall pick, which seems likely to be Cam Ward heading to the Tennessee Titans.

The start of the NFL Draft is just one month away now, so, as we have done, let's roll out our latest NFL mock draft which has a make top 10 shakeup.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans do what many of us think they will and simply stay put with the first overall pick and take Cam Ward. He is the best QB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and is quite likely to go first overall in my opinion.

With the Titans investing a ton of money into their offensive line this year, they could be setting the stage to draft Cam Ward and to hopefully find long-term success.

2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns use the second overall pick in this NFL mock draft on Abdul Carter, the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He could immediately form the best pass rush duo alongside Myles Garrett, who re-upped with the Browns on a massive extension.

If I had to guess, I would think that the Browns actually end up starting Kirk Cousins in 2025 and end up getting a trade done with the Atlanta Falcons. This could afford them a bit of time to draft and develop a potential long-term QB solution.