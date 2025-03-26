There is a ton that could happen in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could we see a whopping four quarterbacks going in the first round? The weaker QB class could make things quite interesting when the draft rolls around in about a month.
In 2024, six quarterbacks went in the first 12 picks, and they were all legitimate first-round prospects. However, the 2025 NFL Draft may only have two first-round caliber QBs. I do believe we could see some desperate teams take a QB in the first round that might come as a shock.
Let's roll out yet another NFL mock draft as the 2025 NFL Draft creeps closer.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: 4 quarterbacks go in Round 1 of this three-round mock
Round 1
1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
4. New England Patriots - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
7. New York Jets - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
8. Carolina Panthers - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona
9. New Orleans Saints - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
11. San Francisco 49ers - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
12. Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
14. Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
15. Atlanta Falcons - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
16. Arizona Cardinals - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
17. Cincinnati Bengals - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
18. Seattle Seahawks - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
20. Denver Broncos - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
22. Los Angeles Chargers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
23. Green Bay Packers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
24. Minnesota Vikings - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
25. Houston Texans - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
27. Baltimore Ravens - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
28. Detroit Lions - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
29. Washington Commanders - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
30. Buffalo Bills - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
32. Philadelphia Eagles - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
It should come as no surprise that the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants took Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders in this NFL mock draft, but we see the Pittsburgh Steelers using pick 21 on Jaxson Dart, and the Los Angeles Rams using pick 26 on Jalen Milroe. Both QBs would enter into situations where they would not have to start immediately.
This could give them a perfect chance to develop and takeover as the long-term starter in a future season. There is most definitely a path for four quarterbacks to hear their names called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.