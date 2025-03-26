There is a ton that could happen in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could we see a whopping four quarterbacks going in the first round? The weaker QB class could make things quite interesting when the draft rolls around in about a month.

In 2024, six quarterbacks went in the first 12 picks, and they were all legitimate first-round prospects. However, the 2025 NFL Draft may only have two first-round caliber QBs. I do believe we could see some desperate teams take a QB in the first round that might come as a shock.

Let's roll out yet another NFL mock draft as the 2025 NFL Draft creeps closer.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 4 quarterbacks go in Round 1 of this three-round mock

Round 1

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

4. New England Patriots - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

7. New York Jets - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

8. Carolina Panthers - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

9. New Orleans Saints - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

11. San Francisco 49ers - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

12. Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

14. Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

15. Atlanta Falcons - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

16. Arizona Cardinals - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

18. Seattle Seahawks - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

20. Denver Broncos - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

23. Green Bay Packers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

24. Minnesota Vikings - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

25. Houston Texans - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

27. Baltimore Ravens - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

28. Detroit Lions - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

29. Washington Commanders - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

30. Buffalo Bills - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

It should come as no surprise that the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants took Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders in this NFL mock draft, but we see the Pittsburgh Steelers using pick 21 on Jaxson Dart, and the Los Angeles Rams using pick 26 on Jalen Milroe. Both QBs would enter into situations where they would not have to start immediately.

This could give them a perfect chance to develop and takeover as the long-term starter in a future season. There is most definitely a path for four quarterbacks to hear their names called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.