The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and our latest mock draft contains a ton of major trades within the first round. We already know that former San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel will soon be headed to the Washington Commanders for a 5th round pick, so there is one major trade already.

And other players like Myles Garrett, Cooper Kupp, DK Metcalf, and others could be on the move as well. What happens in free agency next week is going to have a notable impact on how the 2025 NFL Draft goes. Teams could legitimately fill some needs in free agency and totally remove them from the equation for the NFL Draft.

However, good NFL teams understand that a winning team is built primarily through the NFL Draft. Let's get into our latest first-round mock draft where several major trades go down.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Tennessee Titans are probably going to be fielding a ton of calls for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it would not shock me if they ended up dealing it to a team like the New York Giants or New York Jets, who are both desperate for a franchise quarterback.

But in this NFL Mock Draft, they hold firm with that first overall pick and take Abdul Carter. Carter is probably the best overall prospect in the NFL Draft class and is absolutely a day one starter for the Titans, who simply need more talent on both sides of the ball.

This would be the first selection of the Mike Borgonzi era, who was hired as the team's new GM this offseason after the firing of Ran Carthon.

2. Cleveland Browns - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

You do get the sense that Cam Ward is the best QB in the 2025 NFL Draft and is probably going to get picked first. That's the right move, but is Ward worthy of the second overall pick? Well, in a weak draft class, he might be, and that's the issue with QB value in the NFL Draft.

If Cam Ward was in the 2024 NFL Draft, he may have been taken late in the first round. But in the 2025 NFL Draft, he hears his named called early and is the second overall pick, headed to the Cleveland Browns.