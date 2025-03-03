Deshaun Watson report could indicate what Browns will do in 2025 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns might be set with what they plan on doing with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team swung the major trade for Deshaun Watson in what turned out to be one of the biggest moves in the history of the NFL.

And when Watson was at his peak, he was a top-7 quarterback if you ask me. Well, the trade not only didn't work out, but it may go down as the worst transaction in the history of sports. Watson tore his Achilles during the 2024 NFL Season and somehow torn it again recently.

That did throw a ton of uncertainty into the mix, and we may have some clarity on what the team may do with Deshaun Watson and how that could impact their plans in the 2025 NFL Draft;

Here is what NFL insider Dan Graziano had to say about the situation with Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns:

"ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Sunday that "there's a strong chance Watson has played his final game as a Brown." He said the "overwhelming belief" around the league is that Cleveland will use the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders." Joseph Zucker / Dan Graziano

So, there you have it. And honestly, this would make sense. Now yes, your personal opinion on Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders may make you think that the Browns would be wasting the second overall pick, but what if one of them is actually going to be a high-end franchise quarterback?

It's a risk the Browns have to take. And with the amount of other veteran quarterbacks that could be available this offseason, we could be looking at a team that actually fields a competent QB room in 2025. Could Cleveland pursue a player like Jimmy Garoppolo and even draft a QB at pick no. 2? If nothing else, this does give the Browns the solid possibility of having immediate production at QB while having a rookie QB learning the ropes behind the scenes.

If Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry, the head coach and general manager, want to save their jobs, they have to find a way to get immediate QB production and also set the stage for some long-term QB production. That is simply the name of the game in the NFL - find the quarterback and most of the rest falls into place.

Could the Cleveland Browns actually be done with Deshaun Watson as their quarterback?